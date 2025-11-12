HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9%

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $644,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 831,305 shares in the company, valued at $35,471,784.35. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,456,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,141,285.50. This trade represents a 27.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,443 in the last 90 days. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,979,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 897,027 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

