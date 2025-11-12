Noble Financial Issues Positive Estimate for STKS Earnings

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 181.12% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. ONE Group Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.26.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 439,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 81,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
