Noble Financial Issues Positive Estimate for STKS Earnings

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 181.12% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. ONE Group Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 439,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 81,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.