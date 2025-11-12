QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Northland Securities

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QUIK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.74.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $53,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 125,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,312.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,634.80. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $189,133. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 94.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter worth $303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.