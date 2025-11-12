Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James Financial

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James Financial in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Centerspace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Centerspace from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Centerspace from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter worth about $13,147,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,388,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Centerspace by 3,025.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

