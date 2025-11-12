Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Endava stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $390.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Endava by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,735 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Endava by 100.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,216,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 609,215 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,406,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 486,604 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 29.2% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 353,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,288,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 338,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

