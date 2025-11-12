Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s current price.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 21,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $2,248,888.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,711.76. The trade was a 30.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $144,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,578.38. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 273,071 shares of company stock worth $24,625,356 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuvalent by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 10.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.