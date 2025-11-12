Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.52.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $235.85. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $199.43 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 128,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,426,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Republic Services by 47.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 136,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 419,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.