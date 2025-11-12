Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of MNMD Q4 Earnings

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $949.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.57. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,797 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $252,036.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,698.36. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $75,268.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,206.25. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $437,491. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,421,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 828,067 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after buying an additional 198,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

