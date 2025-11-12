Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STWD. Zacks Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $488.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 168.1% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 64,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

