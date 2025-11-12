Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for TSE:ACX Q4 Earnings

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:ACX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACT Energy Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ACT Energy Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

ACX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded ACT Energy Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

ACX opened at C$5.30 on Wednesday. ACT Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.97. The company has a market cap of C$179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.82.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

