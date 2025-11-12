Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:CRR Q4 Earnings

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
