Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.