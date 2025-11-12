QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $171,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

