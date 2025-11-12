Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

