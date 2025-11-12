Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New $11.31 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PDD by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.82.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

