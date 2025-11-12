TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $840.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.53 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 101.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.1% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

