Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Tobam reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 318.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

