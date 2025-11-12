Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.3684.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,446,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,594,000 after buying an additional 670,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,834,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

