ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.4545.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $252.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.88. ResMed has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,811 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 34.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.