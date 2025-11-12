17,782 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

