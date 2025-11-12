Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

