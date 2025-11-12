114,000 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Bought by Ranmore Fund Management Ltd

Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,230,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $265.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average of $194.08.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

