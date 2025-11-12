ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 164,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.5% during the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,248,000 after buying an additional 83,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

