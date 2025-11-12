Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,890 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,853,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITB opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.