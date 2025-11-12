Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 300.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $8,437,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,519.74. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $1,515,404.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,658 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,520. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.94.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $304.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.48. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

