Renasant Bank Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Renasant Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,362,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average is $198.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $211.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.