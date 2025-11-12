Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases 3,979 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6,217.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Invesco were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,455,000 after purchasing an additional 721,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 99.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after purchasing an additional 605,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

