Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,183 SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Vise Technologies Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Betterment LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,181,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,672,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,705,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 291,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 631,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.