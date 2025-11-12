Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $5.15. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 38,611 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.50.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.45. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.71% and a negative net margin of 70.74%.The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,733 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.03% of Ekso Bionics worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

