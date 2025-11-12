Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,097.05 and traded as low as GBX 977. Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 985, with a volume of 279,539 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAMA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.

The company has a market capitalization of £910.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 998.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.05.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 48 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Gamma Communications plc will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current year.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

