Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shawbrook Group plc (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 382. Shawbrook Group shares last traded at GBX 382, with a volume of 746,433 shares changing hands.

Shawbrook Group Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

Insider Activity

In other Shawbrook Group news, insider Andrew Didham bought 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.50. Also, insider Lan Tu purchased 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £24,997.20. Insiders bought 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,420 over the last quarter.

About Shawbrook Group

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance.

