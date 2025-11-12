Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 119,803 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 394,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 1,047,504,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,764,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,239,142 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

