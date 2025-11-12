Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 119,803 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
