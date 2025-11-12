Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Brenmiller Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A Brenmiller Energy Competitors -24.53% -22.08% -3.70%

Volatility and Risk

Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy’s competitors have a beta of -76.00, meaning that their average stock price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 -$6.77 million -0.03 Brenmiller Energy Competitors $18.53 billion $321.02 million -7.93

Brenmiller Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy. Brenmiller Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brenmiller Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brenmiller Energy Competitors 433 1198 1847 82 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Brenmiller Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brenmiller Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Brenmiller Energy competitors beat Brenmiller Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

