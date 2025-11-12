Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 54,008 iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Vise Technologies Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

