SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) versus Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Head to Head Analysis

Zepp Health and SOPHiA GENETICS are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health -28.28% -21.45% -9.20% SOPHiA GENETICS -41.13% -37.75% -18.75%

Risk and Volatility

Zepp Health has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $182.60 million 2.11 -$75.73 million ($4.11) -6.47 SOPHiA GENETICS $65.17 million 4.79 -$62.49 million ($0.46) -10.04

This table compares Zepp Health and SOPHiA GENETICS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SOPHiA GENETICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zepp Health. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zepp Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zepp Health and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 1 0 1 0 2.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 1 0 2 0 2.33

Zepp Health presently has a consensus price target of $64.37, indicating a potential upside of 141.90%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Zepp Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Zepp Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zepp Health beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. The company offers smart bands, watches, modules, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, sportswear, home fitness equipment, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It also provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products under the Amazfit and Zepp brand names in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

