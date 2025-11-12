DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $15.53. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 57,710 shares.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
