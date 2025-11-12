DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $15.53. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 57,710 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

