Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.0320. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.0305, with a volume of 84,861 shares traded.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

