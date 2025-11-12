Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.08 and traded as high as GBX 240. Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 236.89, with a volume of 221,758 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 price target on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Focusrite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 355.

Focusrite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.69.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Focusrite had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focusrite plc will post 17.2473868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

