Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Head to Head Analysis

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld 7.90% 16.38% 12.27% Sonder -42.27% N/A -22.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OneSpaWorld and Sonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 7 1 3.13 Sonder 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Given OneSpaWorld’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than Sonder.

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonder has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Sonder shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Sonder”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $895.02 million 2.47 $72.86 million $0.71 30.54 Sonder $621.27 million 0.00 -$224.09 million ($22.08) -0.01

OneSpaWorld has higher revenue and earnings than Sonder. Sonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpaWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats Sonder on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

