Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.93. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1,691 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Hypermarcas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.28%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

