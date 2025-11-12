Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £148.83 and traded as high as £224. Goodwin shares last traded at £221.02, with a volume of 4,418 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

