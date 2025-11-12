Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,662,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,407 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $5,874,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE:WFC opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

