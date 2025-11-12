Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 109,904 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,904 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Intuitive Surgical worth $4,429,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $572.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

