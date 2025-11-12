Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of XBI stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

