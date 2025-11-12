Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,672 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

