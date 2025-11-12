Maple Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSP opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

