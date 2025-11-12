Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Billion Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.26% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $5,181,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after buying an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $386.69 billion, a PE ratio of 136.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.91.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

