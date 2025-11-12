SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,903 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

