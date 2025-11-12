Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Billion Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.24% of GE Vernova worth $3,221,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $283,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 310.4% in the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,811,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GEV opened at $575.37 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $601.80 and its 200-day moving average is $554.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

