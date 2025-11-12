Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,823.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CICC Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.40 and its 200 day moving average is $358.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.08, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

